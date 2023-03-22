The relationship between Pakistani cricket and politics has produced yet another candidate, with fast bowler Wahab Riaz appointed as Punjab Sports Minister. Wahab, who is currently playing in the Bangladesh Premier League for Khulna Tigers, will take his oath of office once he returns home.

There has been no official word on what this means for his participation in the Pakistan Super League, though he is almost certain to participate fully.

Wahab plays for Peshawar Zalmi and captained the team until this year when Babar Azam moved to the 2017 champions when he took over the captaincy. Zalmi kept him in the Diamond category, a step down from his previous Platinum status.

With 103 wickets, he is the PSL’s all-time leading wicket-taker, with Hasan Ali a distant second with 81.

Wahab, 37, last played international cricket for Pakistan in 2020, taking 237 wickets across 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is.

His appointment was announced by the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and he will serve until provincial elections are held in Punjab, which are expected to take place in April.

In Pakistan, a caretaker government is formed following the dissolution of assemblies prior to provincial and national elections.

The caretaker government supervises elections, and caretaker ministers are appointed rather than elected.

Wahab has no overt political allegiances or administrative experience, despite the fact that his late father-in-law and Naqvi were prominent members of Lahore’s business community.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, whose chairman is former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan, led the government in Pakistan’s largest province by population and political allocation until the establishment of a caretaker setup in Punjab.

As Wahab Riaz appointed as Punjab Sports Minister, he is holding meetings with relevant persons to improve sports facilities.