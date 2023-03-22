Pak- Nepal business associations must speed up corporate linkages: PAEI

Chairman Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry meets with H.E Mr. Umair Ali, Deputy Chief of Mission (Acting Ambassador) of Pakistan in Kathmandu Nepal. In the meeting, trade and other issues of Pakistan and Nepal were discussed. Relations between the two countries are increasing day by day. Pakistan can export rice and mangoes to Nepal, while Nepal produces the best tea and coffee in the world. To promote trade in the region, the delegations of both countries should be exchanged. Emphasized the need to expand and speed up the linkages of business associations. Khurshid Barlas while speaking said that Pakistan wants to promote mutual trade with Nepal. Nepalese tea, coffee, pashmina products, woolen carpets, handicraft products, gold and silver jewelry, pulses, optical lenses, paper and paper products and herbal medicines have great opportunities in the Pakistan market, while Pakistan’s textile and Nepal is an attractive market for leather products, machinery and parts, medicines and medical equipment, shoes and sandals, spices and dry fruits among other products. Lack of connectivity is the most important obstacle in the way of mutual trade, so the two countries should explore other possibilities of direct trade with each other besides promoting direct air links. He stressed that Both the countries should try to speed up the agreement which will pave the way for better promotion of mutual trade.