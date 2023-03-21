Sindh announces new school timings for Ramadan 2023

The new Ramadan 2023 timings for all educational institutions have been announced by the Sindh region’s education department in the country’s southeast.

In a notice released by the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department, it was announced that government and private schools in the area would start classes at 7:30 am and continue until 12 pm from Monday through Thursday and on Saturday.

Classes will begin on Friday at 7:30 am and last until 11 am.

The federal government has, in the meantime, announced new hours for public offices during the holy month.

Establishment Division notified that all offices coming under the federal government would operate from 7:30 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Friday, the office will continue from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

In a similar development, the metrological department predicted that there is a strong possibility that the crescent for Ramadan 2023 will be sighted on the evening of March 22.