Effect of glutathione treated transglutaminase enzyme (gelatin replacer) on fatty acid and amino acid profile of yoghurt made by milk of different dairy animals

By HM Arslan Amin and Dr Saima Innayat

Yoghurt is a fermented dairy product and intensively used in all over the world. Synergistic effect of Streptococcus thermophillus and Lactobacillus delbrueckii ssp. bulgaricus is a key factor which determines the rate of fermentation process and quality of yoghurt. In traditionally made set yoghurt, protein gel is stabilized by fragile non covalent interactions (hydrogen interactions, electrostatic interactions and hydrophobic interactions). Addition of Transglutaminase enzyme (TGase) can provide opportunities to increase covalent bonding and cohesiveness which ultimately enhances the gel consistency with reduction of syneresis. Standardized camel, buffalo, goat, cow and sheep milk of were used for the production of yoghurt. Milk was pasteurized for 15 seconds at 72°C to destroy the harmful bacteria and chilled to 42°C. After cooling the Glutathione treated Transglutaminase enzyme was added in the milk with different concentrations (0.5g/300ml, 1.00g/300ml, 1.5g/300ml and 2.0g/300ml) and cooled to 42°C. The control sample was prepared with the addition of 1.5g/300ml gelatin. After that each treatment was inoculated with standard yoghurt culture (Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus and Streptococcus thermophilus) at the rate of 2% at 42°C for 3-4 hours and storage of each sample was at 4°C in a refrigerator for 28 days. The physico-chemical factors such as SNF, fat%, pH, protein %, acidity %, syneresis % , fatty acid and amino acid profile were observed at 1st and 28th day of storage. The quality comparison of prepared yoghurt was carried out by using ANOVA technique under CRD (Completely Randomized Design). Significant means were compared using Duncan’s Multiple Range (DMR) Test with the help of SAS 9.1.

Results showed variations in pH, SNF%, acidity %, protein %, fat% and syneresis % values due to the production of Yoghurt with Glutathione treated Transglutaminase in different percentages. pH in different treatments decreased from 4.71 – 4.61. Acidity % during storage period increased from 0.40 % to 0.43 %. Fat % also showed some variation during storage period decreased from 5.37% – 4.49 %. Protein % in different treatments increased from 4.10 % – 4.27 % and SNF % in different treatments increased from 9.81% – 10.00 % . Syneresis percentage in different treatments decreased from 5.17% – 3.48 %. While non-significant difference were noted in fatty acid and amino acid profile of all kind of yoghurts in all species. Results of the present study showed that yoghurt prepared with Glutathione treated Transglutaminase enzyme reduced the syneresis and enhanced the nutritional aspects of yoghurt. By the addition of transglutaminase into the milk (goats, buffaloes, and cow’s milk) used for the production of yoghurt has noticeable effects on the improved quality (organoleptic, chemical and rheological qualities) of the product. So, it is concluded that Transglutaminase enzyme have no adverse effect on all type of milks and its use can be beneficial for the replacement of the gelatin as gelatin usage have contradiction in Islamic countries related to its source of production. Thus, Transglutaminase enzyme will be an economic and easy available source for curdling, gel matrix strength enhancer or as a nutraceutical component of foods for human health.