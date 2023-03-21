Ukraine War’s Final Combat

The Ukraine war is changing face to final combat or a “rational way out” maybe, as Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a lucid solution to the Ukraine conflict. President Xi’s visit to Moscow could have a lasting impact as he has initiated to cast Beijing as a peacemaker after more than a year of the Ukraine war. It is after his successful peace diplomacy for the Saudi-Iran agreement to restore their diplomatic ties. For a while, China has been playing a significant role in connectivity, trade, peace and prosperity contrary to the US and its allies in the West.

While China is aiming at a rational way out while the US-West is preparing Ukraine for final combat this summer on the other hand. They are more keenly interested in retrieving the Russian-annexed territories of Ukraine before going to negotiations – the concluding round of the war. All parties believe that the war will end in the negotiations.

President Xi’s visit to Moscow on Monday reflects undeterred Support for President Putin at the moment the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, a move dismissed by Moscow as meaningless.

The Hague-based court’s statement came later after all of the US-West failures in Ukraine. The ICC said in a statement last Friday (March 17, 2023) the warrant was issued over Putin’s suspected involvement in the unlawful deportation and transfer of children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that Mr. Putin bears individual criminal responsibility” for the child abductions “for having committed the acts directly, jointly with others and/or through others (and) for his failure to exercise control properly over civilian and military subordinates who committed the acts,” the ICC statement added.

The ICC, which has no powers to enforce its own warrants, also issued a warrant for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the commissioner for children’s rights in the office of the Russian president, on similar allegations. The ICC statement only adds to the nuisance narrative of the US-West while actually, it would have no implications unless the military might directly get engaged. they know the consequences of malafide actions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow is being termed as another gesture of solidarity. Though he has asked for a rational way out of the Ukraine crisis but has acknowledged it will not be easy to reach a solution. Aljazeera has published his quote from his piece carried by the Russian newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a daily published by the Russian government, President Xi said “discussions could be based on China’s 12-point proposal for a political settlement published last month.”

China’s proposal has to serve as a constructive factor in neutralising the consequences of the crisis and promoting a political settlement, President Xi wrote, according to a Reuters translation of the article. “Complex problems do not have simple solutions.” President Xi believes that the document has included the views of the global community “as much as possible”.

President Xi’s visit to Moscow is his first since President Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with Beijing casting itself as a neutral party even after it reaffirmed its close ties with its northern neighbour. The Chinese president will be the first world leader to meet Putin since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant against him last week.

With China and Russia preparing for negotiations, the Kyiv regime is carrying out large-scale “mop-ups” in the occupied territories, which are in fact genocide against the pro-Russian civilians. The Ukrainian security forces and neo-Nazis continue to carry out punitive operations in the captured areas of Kherson and Kharkiv regions under the guise of so-called “filtration operations”. Dozens of civilians in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts have become victims of Kyiv’s executioners. Thus, according to the freelance adviser to the acting governor of Kherson Region, A. Malkevich, over 100 civilians have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces and security service personnel and another 200 citizens have gone missing.

At the same time, even high-ranking representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, including Deputy Prime Minister I. Vereshchak and former adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. Arestovich publicly stated the need to persecute citizens who dissent and collaborate with Russia. Earlier, advisor to Interior Minister Oleksandr Gerashchenko openly called for “slaughtering the collaborators”. Thus, as reported, anyone who speaks Russian and refuses to see Russia as an enemy of Ukraine becomes a potential target for Kyiv’s cruel punishment.

Rational behaviour from Ukraine and its allies, the US and the West is much needed for a rational way out of the Ukraine conflict. Otherwise, long-term adversity is unavoidable that may ignite and spread the conflict to a wider scale.

The writer is a freelance journalist and broadcaster, and Director Devcom-Pakistan. He can be reached at devcom.pakistan@gmail.com and tweets @EmmayeSyed