World Happiness Day celebrated with deaf community

ISLAMABAD: The UN International Day of Happiness is celebrated each year on March 20th, bringing people together and providing a reason to find and spread joy unconditionally. This year’s theme, ‘Be Mindful, Be Grateful, Be Kind,’ is one of each and everyone—and taking the initiative as Islamabad’s Global Shapers, Kashaf Alvi &Mikaal Aziz, hosted a tremendous celebration for the city community of deaf and hard of hearing.

Always one to help the deaf community of Pakistan, Kashaf Alvi became a part of the Global Shapers community (an initiative of the World Economic Forum) earlier this year. His title comes much deserved, as the young tech enthusiast and the first differently-abled Microsoft Certified Associate in Pakistan have achieved various milestones for someone his age. Kashaf’s contributions to literature and media with respect to the progress of the deaf community are examples of his innovation and brilliance.

Fellow Global Shaper Mikaal Aziz has various achievements that are an inspiration to many, crossing remarkable milestones in academics, engineering and social activism. A brilliant student of social affairs, Mikaal has been instrumental as a Global Shaper, helping push forward the betterment of the deaf community of Pakistan.

The World Happiness Day celebration in Islamabad was a cheerful affair that enabled its participants to share inspirational stories about what makes them happy. As per the theme of this year, the celebration included a brief training session led by Kashaf and Mikaal regarding mindfulness and gratefulness, elaborating on the importance of these practices in tolerance and trust in the community.

The host and special guests cut the cake to mark the importance of this occasion. Other features of the celebratory event included motivational videos and speeches.

The occasion was a major step forward for the Global Shapers in Pakistan and one of the many wonderful events to come in the future.