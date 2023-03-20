Ramadan 2023: Weather during first 10 days of fasting month

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has shared some good news for Karachiites during this year’s Ramadan, a month when Muslims around the world worship and fast.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz told Geo News that the intensity of the heat is expected to decrease during the first 10 days of the holy month.

Pakistan is expected to observe the first day of Ramadan on March 23, according to Sarfaraz, as the country prepares for the holy month’s festivities and prayers.

The weatherman predicted that the holy month of Ramadan would fall on March 23, so the first fast would be observed on Thursday.

However, he stated that the sky should remain clear so that the moon can be seen clearly.

The meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting has also been scheduled for March 22, according to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The meeting, which will take place after the Asr prayer at the Provincial Auqaf Department in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be led by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meanwhile, the weatherman said that some areas of Karachi will keep receiving rain till March 20, while also noting that compared with the last two or three years, the country has seen more rain.

But he also added that this year, Pakistan might see fewer downpours compared to 2022.