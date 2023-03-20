Janhvi Kapoor says people are waiting to point fingers at her

As actors, they tend to always be under the radar, and Janhvi Kapoor is no less as she is often criticised for what she does, to a point that she feels a lot of pressure as people point fingers at her no matter what she does. Currently gearing up for Mr and Mrs Mahi, Janhvi opened up on how she is called out for smiling or not smiling for the camera, her gym looks, and more.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi’s daughter, Janhvi recently spoke about how she is aware of the attention comes her way because of her family, but also added that she wants to be known for the work.

She went on to say, “I know people are waiting to point a finger at me. If I am smiling too much one day in front of my gym, they say, ‘Dekho kitni eager, kitni desperate hain (look, how eager she is and how desperate she is).’ If I am having a bad day, have got a huge pimple on my face and want to look down and just walk, start my shoot or get it over with, then it’s like ‘Kitni ghamandi hain (how proud she is)’.”

Further, as she spoke at the India Today Conclave on Saturday, she said how opinions don’t last, what lasts is your work, what you think of yourself. She believes that all these things are not tangible and it is great that she is getting attention, and everyone loves it but one cannot take it to their head.

She added, "Relevance isn't permanent. Whatever attention I am getting today at the start, it was because of my parents. Even now, a great deal of it, is because of the family I am born into. And maybe a little bit now, I'd like to think is because of the work I am doing. That's what it comes down to it – work. It doesn't come down to the shorts that I wore to the gym. Those aren't the things I want to be known for."

Janhvi is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, co-cstarring Varun Dhawan. While she has wrapped up shoot on that, she will also be seen reuniting with Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for Mr and Mrs Mahi. The actress will be seen donning the role of a cricketer.