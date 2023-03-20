Emma Stone goes viral for “losing her mind” over Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ show

A video of Emma Stone “losing her mind” at a Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ show has gone viral.

The actress was seen dancing enthusiastically to ‘You Belong With Me’ and ‘Fearless’ in fan-filmed footage, which has clearly delighted Swifties online.

“No thoughts just Emma stone performing to Taylor Swift,” one enthused on Twitter.

Writer Sam Greisman added: “Unfortunately very into the clips of Emma Stone going full ham at the Taylor Swift concert last night.”

Taylor Swift kicked off her ‘Eras’ tour in Glendale, Arizona this weekend, in which she debuted a career-spanning 44-song set that lasted over three hours.

The singer performed a selection of tracks from each of her ten albums, beginning with 2019’s ‘Lover’ and followed by ‘Fearless’, ‘Evermore’, ‘Reputation’, ‘Speak Now’, ‘Red’, ‘Folklore’, ‘1989’, ‘Taylor Swift’ and finally ‘Midnights’.

‘Midnights’ had the longest section devoted to it, with Swift playing seven songs from the album. She only performed one song apiece from ‘Speak Now’ and ‘Taylor Swift’.

Numerous tracks from Swift’s catalogue were played for the first time including opening numbers ‘Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince’ and ‘Cruel Summer’. Elsewhere, numerous songs from ‘Evermore’ got their live debut, including ‘Tis The Damn Season’ and ‘Marjorie’, as did tracks from ‘Midnights’ such as ‘Vigilante Shit’, ‘Lavender Haze’ and closer ‘Karma’.

Furthermore, the artist also played the title track from ‘Fearless’ for the first time since 2012.

In a review of the show, NME wrote: “More than anything, Swift’s kick-off show was a reminder of the relationships she’s developed with her loyal fan base over the past fifteen years. From joking about in-fandom memes (she referred to ‘Evermore’ as “an album I absolutely love, despite what some of you say on TikTok”), to praising the elaborate costumes attendees had put together, to making her show a more inclusive space with a comment about “guys, gals, and [her] non-binary pals”, Swift’s devotion to her fans was clear.”