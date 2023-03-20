Lack of awareness biggest risk to adult smokers

Approximately 24 million Pakistanis are estimated to be cigarette smokers, with many finding it nearly impossible to quit. For those adults who have difficulty stepping away from the cigarette, technological innovation has given rise to improved alternatives that can be used as the first step to lowering the number of smokers in Pakistan. Many different countries around the globe are finding great success in their public health goals by opening up to technologically driven alternatives that are designed to be less harmful than cigarettes. Countries like the UK, US and Greece have all introduced policies and regulations in favour of these alternatives, like heated tobacco products and e-cigarettes that can lead to fewer smokers around the world. In addition to implementing adequate regulations, raising awareness among consumers also plays a fundamental role, when it comes to helping them choose what’s better and less harmful. The above-mentioned countries and many others have conducted comprehensive research on the topic, concluding that regulated alternatives to smoking can have substantially positive effects for everyone. Just like the advent of the smartphone pushed out old-fashioned and under-equipped mobile phones, e-cigarettes, vapes, less harmful alternatives now offer a glance into what the future holds. True innovation and change are enabled by disruption, and now is the time to open adult smokers’ minds to a better future for everyone.