Holders Lahore down Multan by one run in nail-biting and high-octane final to lift PSL-8 trophy

LAHORE: Defending champions Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a thrilling and high-octane final of the Pakistan Super League-8 at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 201, Multan came very close as they needed just four runs in the last ball but lady luck eluded them and they lost the final by just one run. In the nerve-racking final, Lahore became the first team to successfully defend their title and take the coveted trophy home. During the run-chase, David Wiese provided the breakthrough in the fourth over of the innings after dismissing opener Usman Khan. The right-hander scored 18 runs off 12 balls. Despite the early loss, Multan ensured that they kept up with the required run-rate as Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an impressive partnership of 64 runs off 42 balls. However, Rossouw was cleaned up by Rashid Khan just when the batsman threatened to take the game away from Lahore. The South African made 52 runs off 32 balls. Rashid struck once again in his last over as Rizwan, 34 off 23, perished while trying to clear the long-on boundary. It took a brilliant bit of fielding from Wiese who caught the ball, kept his balance, and then flicked the ball back in the air as he stepped over the rope before reestablishing himself back inside the boundary to complete the catch. Rizwan and Rossouw finished as the tournament’s highest and third-highest scorers with 550 and 453 runs respectively.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who conceded 34 runs in his first two overs, came back in his second spell to clinch the wicket of the dangerous Kieron Pollard. The Windies all-rounder scored 19 runs in 16 balls. Shaheen also claimed wickets of Tim David (20), Anwar Ali (1) and Usama Mir (zero) to halt the victory march of Multan. But Khushdil Shah and Abbas Afridi gave Multan a hope when they hammered 22 runs in the death over from Haris Rauf, setting up a grandstand finish with 13 needed off the final six balls. But heroic Khushdil was run-out diving to complete the third at the non-striker’s end. Abbas’s incredible 17-run cameo set the stage for a grand finale, but Zaman Khan held his nerve to make Shaheen the league’s most successful captain. Lahore skipper Shaeen contributed with both bat and ball to ensure he is yet to face elimination as captain, a testament to his leadership and individual ability as well as Lahore’s think tank that surrounded the world’s premium left-arm pacer with a formidable support cast.

Earlier, Lahore scored 200-6 in their allotted 20 overs. After a brisk start, Lahore scored 34 runs in the first three overs but opener Mirza Tahir Baig was dismissed by Ihsanullah with a sharp short ball. The right-hander scored 30 runs in 18 balls. The wicket, coupled with some good bowling, helped Multan stem the flow of runs as Lahore reached 82-1 at the halfway mark. Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique added 57 runs in 38 balls for the second wicket but, just when they decided to increase the rate of scoring, Multan dismantled the batting side’s plans with four quick wickets. Leg-spinner Usama Mir claimed three wickets in his first two overs, which included the scalps of Zaman (39), Sam Billings (9) and Ahsan Hafeez (0). Meanwhile, Khushdil cleaned up Sikandar Raza (1) with a ball that skidded through and crashed into the batter’s stumps. With Lahore struggling, captain Shaheen stepped out on the field and took the attack to Multan bowlers with some sensational shot-making. He remained unbeaten on 44 runs in 15 balls, which included two fours and five maximums. Usama was the pick of the bowlers for Multan with

figures of 3-24 in three overs.