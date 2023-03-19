Appeared-Obeyed-Left

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal on Saturday cancelled the arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

The decision was made after the former prime minister marked his attendance outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex, where he was supposed to be indicted in the case. The hearing was scheduled to take place on Saturday, but due to the turbulence and chaos witnessed as police and PTI workers clashed outside the complex, the hearing was adjourned till March 30 (Thursday). Judge Zafar Iqbal stated that the situation was not conducive to hold the hearing and appearance, and all those who had gathered there should disperse peacefully. Judge Zafar Iqbal earlier allowed Imran Khan to leave after his attendance was marked outside the G-11 Judicial Complex amid unrest between police and party supporters.

Intense clashes broke out between the two sides as Imran’s convoy reached the judicial complex ahead of the party chairman’s appearance before a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana (gift depository) case. The PTI chairman’s vehicle was stopped merely 100 metres from the gate of the judicial complex as the police blamed party workers for blocking the route while the PTI claimed the law enforcers were restricting Imran’s movement.

Despite the end of court hours, Imran Khan could not appear in front of the judge.

Judge Zafar Iqbal stated that due to the ongoing hostilities between Islamabad Police and PTI workers outside the Judicial Complex, the hearing and appearance cannot take place in the current situation. He advised all those present to disperse peacefully, without resorting to any form of violence such as shelling or pelting stones after marking of Imran Khan’s attendance.

He also mentioned that the hearing cannot be conducted on Saturday, and the next date for the hearing can only be decided after obtaining the PTI chief’s signatures.

The PTI chief left for Lahore without stepping out of his bullet-proof vehicle at the gate of Judicial Complex.

Earlier, Imran Khan filed an application in the court, stating that he was present at the gate outside the complex, and his presence should be recorded at the gate.

As the court resumed the proceedings Saturday, the PTI chairman’s counsel, Khawaja Haris, informed Judge Iqbal that Imran has come to the gate but is being stopped from entering the premises.

Judge Iqbal inquired why was the PTI chief being barred from entering the premises. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) lawyer remarked that Imran ‘should have been here as the court started at 8:30am’.

The judge maintained that the ousted premier is “facing hardship”, adding that the court should wait for him.

PTI lawyer Awan also prepared a new application on behalf of the party chief. “I am at the gate of the judicial complex and I’m being denied entry,” stated the application.

The former premier requested the court to send its staff to mark his attendance and “initiate contempt of court proceedings against the police”.

After a short recess, Judge Iqbal directed court staff to take a police officer along and present Imran before the court.

To this, PTI counsel requested the judge to send PTI representatives with the court staff, to which the judge agreed.

Judge Iqbal then directed a court representative to mark Imran’s attendance outside the court premises. “Imran can go back once the attendance is marked,” stated the judge.

Complying with the court orders, court staff and Babar Awan left the courtroom to mark the PTI chief’s attendance.

Haris also informed the court that senior leader Shibli Faraz is being ‘tortured’ by the police. To this, the judge stated that he wants to end the current unrest.

The venue of the hearing was changed to the G-11 Judicial Complex instead of the F-8 Katcheri due to security concerns raised by the former premier. Judge Zafar Iqbal will preside over the hearing.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar strongly condemned the police for “preventing Imran from going to court”. He added that the former prime minister is near the court premises and claimed police was standing in the way.

Umar also said that instead of allowing Imran to go to court, the police started tear gas shelling. “The worst brutality is being shown by the police.”