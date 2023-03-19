UMT’s an excellence in academia: Baligh

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held its 24th Convocation 2023 at the Expo Center, Lahore. Total 1389 graduates were given degrees in the various disciplines on this occasion. According to the details 827 Bachelors, 126 Masters, 405 MS/MPhil and 31 PhD degrees were conferred.

Furthermore, 13 Patron’s Gold Medals, 12 Rector’s Silver Medals, 02 Rector’s Academic Excellence Awards Gold Medals, 01 Certificate of Excellence, 01 UMT Best Teacher Award along with cash prize of Rs. 100,000, 08 UMT Best School Teacher Awards along with cash prize of Rs. 25,000 each, 07 University Level Best Researcher Awards, 07 School Level Best Researcher Awards and 08 Research Publication Awards for MS/MPhil students were given away on the occasion.

Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to the Chief Guest Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman (Governor Punjab) for gracing the convocation with his presence. Dr. Asif Raza whole heartedly congratulated the graduating students, their parents and the UMT faculty and acknowledged their hard work and dedication. During his speech, he highlighted the various milestones achieved by UMT and commended the vision of Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad Shaheed. He praised the efforts of UMT leadership, faculty and management in helping UMT become the leading private sector university in the country and one of the top 600 universities globally. I urge you to use your knowledge and skills to create positive change in your communities and contribute to the betterment of society, said Dr. Asif Raza.

Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman, Governor Punjab and Patron UMT congratulated all the graduates and appreciated their hard work, resilience and perseverance. He said that it is an honor for me to witness the 24th convocation of the UMT. Mr. Governor highlighted that our achievements are due to the teamwork and support of many people around us and we should be grateful to them, especially our parents and teachers.

He further expressed that UMT has provided you with an enabling environment and commendable management. Advising the graduates, Mr. Baligh ur Rehman said that the recipe for success includes a clear vision, strong character and moral values, constant improvement and patience. Along with the degree good character is needed to climb the ladder of success, he added. He also stressed that the graduates must have tolerance and respect for every human irrespective of their caste or designation. At the end I would like to express my appreciation to the efforts of Ibrahim Murad, Rector UMT Dr. Asif Raza, Dr Omar Murad and the entire UMT Family in making the vision of Dr Hasan Murad (shaheed) successful and making UMT one of the top universities of the world.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister Local Government and Community Development Department, Punjab, Member Board of Governors UMT/ILM Trust gave a warm welcome to the chief guest, Governor of Punjab Mr. Baligh ur Rehman and extended his heartiest felicitations to all the attendees of the 24th convocation. He highlighted that it is the devotion and hard work of participants that have bestowed UMT all the successes. He expressed that the convocation is actually a distinguished marker of being on the right path. Our nation has failed to realize its true potential and we as a nation need to focus on self-accountability as instructed in the Holy Quran, Mr. Ibrahim Murad added. Addressing the graduates, the minister shared that UMT has strived hard to provide them with the best knowledge along with justice, discipline and hard work. In his concluding remarks, he instructed the graduates to be the gatekeepers of the values of justice and discipline and pass them on to the next generation. Mr. Murad also stressed that our youth needs to serve our communities, societies, religion and the country. Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Minister Local Government and Community Development, Member Board of Governors UMT/ILM Trust presented a special souvenir to Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman. Rector UMT Dr Asif Raza, DG UMT Abid Sherwani and Registrar UMT Saleem Ata were also present on the occasion.