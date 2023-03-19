Neurodiversity and ADHD

Neurodivergence is an umbrella term for differences in the human brain and cognition, such as sociability, learning, attention, and mood. Please note that this is not a mental health disorder (MHD). Please note that neurodivergence does not mean MHD; living as a neurodivergent can make one vulnerable to mental health issues or a victim of bullying and discrimination.

Neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) are a group of conditions with onset in the developmental period associated with the functioning of the nervous system and brain that impairs attention, memory, perception, language, problem-solving, and social interaction. Attention deficit/hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD), intellectual disability, and specific learning disabilities are some of NDDs. ADHD involves working memory, attention, organization skills, time management, planning and discipline. Neurodiversity describes the idea that people experience and interact with the world around them in many ways; there is no one “right” way of thinking, learning, and behaving, and differences are not viewed as deficits.

Differences are not problems but rather challenges. Our attitudes determine whether they become unpleasant obstacles or sources of opportunities. Language can provide an opportunity to be more empathetic and develop compassion; the idea is that we can abstain from making value judgments. In Islam, being disciplined and organized is essential; many take these traits to be a good Muslim. However, neuroscientifically, this facet requires the ability to resist distractions, focus, pay attention and sustain focus even when the deed is tiresome. Does that mean we cannot be good Muslims if we have ADHD?

In Madrassa or school, ADHD impacts a student’s ability to keep verses from the Quran. Islamic education is the standard practice in Pakistan. It is the right of every child, and our collective responsibility is to check our educational settings for the benefit of all learners. Many students can struggle with sitting still, complying with the classroom rules, and impulsive behaviours. Traditional Quran classrooms must identify alternative ways to reach specific types of learners.

Good self-control in children correlates positively with parental religious attendance and negatively with religious conflicts at home.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is essential to a Muslim’s faith and communal identity-people with NDD struggle to cope with an abrupt change and lack of structure, especially during Ramadan. For example, Tarawih, a new or different Imam, teacher, speaker, or physical changes, and prayer times due to the changing seasons can all be stressful. Although congregations can help by supporting those attempting to return after a year-long break, many find it difficult to fast and pray or to find alternative ways to observe Ramadan rituals. On regular days, these struggles could manifest as difficulty retaining count while performing Wudu or what Rakah is one following in Namaz that becomes more challenging for those who pray in Masjid, such as when someone cannot concentrate or determine if they are keeping up with the Imam. Mosques hold special prayers for introspection and spiritual connection, Taraweeh.

Let us take Autism (ASD) struggles into account and how they make it difficult for people to keep up with the social rules of Mosques leading to them misbehaving, such as shouting or playing. An example is when a child came to the Mosque with his father and found other men praying. He approached them and asked them to move because it was his father’s spot. Similarly, some children with ADHD may not have a developed sense of fear, which can manifest as a lack of fear at the Mosque, such as cars, fans, candles, and hot or sharp objects. For example, Zahid likes to watch the calligraphy on the Mosque’s walls. Each time his parents would take him to join the Salah, he would focus more on calligraphy, causing distraction. Zahid is a child with ADHD who does not understand the meaning of a religious gesture. In that case, they frequently try to escape from it and may show distressing behaviours if unable to cope. Some examples of becoming “unmosqued.” Ria gets upset when she visits the Mosque with her family during Ramadan. She does not like the taste of dates served during Ramadan. So the other people in the Mosque try to make her eat. Layna’s family visits to Mosque regularly. A new Imam at the Mosque calls the Adhaan in a high-pitched voice. When Layna hears it, she begins to scream. Her family cannot calm her down, and eventually, they leave to go home. Faheem does not like the feeling of the prayer mat on his bare skin, so he refuses to perform Sujood, which is often frowned upon.

Embracing neurodivergence can lead to a positive impact by accepting people for whom they do not feel inadequate, preventing deviating from the “suffering” perspective, marking uniqueness, removing stigma, creating more inclusive, equal and representative communities, promoting a more balanced view, and raising awareness of language used when discussing neurodivergence. The Prophet (SAW) said, “Facilitate things to people (concerning religious matters), and do not make it hard for them and give them good tidings and do not make them run away (from Islam).” This Hadith signifies providing Muslims with accessibility and accommodation so they can practice Islam in ways that suit their needs.

It is hard to remember a rule while carrying out several tasks. They need help with focusing or shifting their attention. They require assistance applying what they learned in one situation to another. This brain ability gets affected by stress; making it difficult to focus and use from one instance to another. Quran says, “And keep reminding because reminding benefits the believers.” [Qur’an 51:55] Visual cues assist our memory. Whether one wants to read more Quran or make Duas more often, reminders are the primary step towards remembering our priorities and retaining religious duties. Here is an example of a few accommodations that can help with prayer:

Having an alarm on the wrist that will buzz for prayer time. Having a specific routine for each prayer is part of the schedule. Trying to know the meaning of every word said in prayer. Having a special place and a prayer rug is used so that it becomes a part of the routine.

Accepting neurodivergence recognizes overwhelming stimuli, determines whether the information is relevant, and determines when to remove the triggers. ADHD youth could benefit from religious and social aspects such as group identity, social interaction, and mentoring from caring adults. Neurodivergent people have different patterns and ways of relating to how their brains process information. By inviting more neurodivergent people to participate in intentional dialogues, we can avoid pathologizing people’s fundamental ways of life appear.

To make the community and Mosque more inclusive, parents must investigate the reasons for their child’s behaviour and encourage the desired behaviour. Remember, good self-control in children correlates positively with parental religious attendance and negatively with religious conflicts at home. We must take the time and effort to listen to disabled and neurodivergent experiences to understand and amplify the voices. We, as a community, must provide them with accommodation and social justice and disability advocacy within Islam to reshape outdated perspectives and attitudes towards the subject matter.

The writer is Consultant Adult Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist; Co-founder and Director (Synapse Pakistan Neuroscience Institute)