Natasha Noorani releases two new singles from upcoming album ‘Ronaq’

Natasha Noorani, the increasingly familiar voice behind hits such as Choro and Faltu Pyar, has released two new singles off her upcoming album RONAQ. This double drop signals the momentum of things to come, as Noorani prepares for the release of her debut album in the summer of 2023. Working alongside her are two of Pakistan’s most trailblazing producers playing a pivotal role in defining the sound of the new wave of music. Baaz, produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, is a pop anthem that confronts the destructive nature of immovable power structures. “It is a lament against stagnant leadership in everyday life,” said Noorani. First performed at the debut edition of UK-based music broadcaster Boiler Room in Pakistan, Baaz resides in the electro-pop genre. Abdullah Siddiqui has built a minimalist soundscape to communicate the dismay of disappointment in the status quo.