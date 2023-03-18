PTI, Punjab govt reach consensus on security, rallies

The Punjab government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday reached a consensus on rallies, security and legal matters. According to the agreement, the party has nominated senior leader Shibli Faraz and Ali Khan as focal persons and on behalf of the police, SSP Imran Kishwar will be the focal person. Moreover, it was agreed that PTI will cooperate with the police for execution of warrants and search warrants and will also cooperate in the investigation of cases registered on March 14 and 15. It was also revealed that the former ruling party will stage a power show on Monday instead of tomorrow (Sunday), adding that the administration will be contacted for permission for the rally. The agreement also stated that PTI will inform the administration five days prior to holding a rally and Imran’s security guidelines will be followed. Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the PTI’s leadership to hold a meeting with Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Usman Anwar once again and reach a consensus on Imran Khan’s security, how to execute the non-bailable arrest warrants, the arrests of PTI’s workers and other related issues. The court’s direction comes as skirmishes broke out between the Islamabad police and PTI activists when the former reached Imran’s residence earlier this week. Both sides battled for two days, with other law enforcement agencies joining the Islamabad police. Calm only returned after judicial intervention.