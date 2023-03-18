CTD Punjab arrests 11 alleged terrorists of banned outfits

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 11 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 55 intelligence õbased operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 56 suspected persons were interrogated and 11 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

He said that among the arrested terrorists are 3 members of Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, Najibullah, Muhammad Tahir and Abdul Sami, one member of Tehreek Jafaria, Muhammad Aftab, 4 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Kaleemullah, Manzoor Khan, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Zubair, 2 members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Hussain. Muawiya and Muhammad Daniyal and a proclaimed offender Muhammad Zubair are included. The spokesman said that 883 grams of explosives, 7 detonators, 1 hand grenade, 14 feet of safety fuse wire, 2 feet of prima cord, 2 leaflets of banned organizations ý 2 receipt boxes, 122 stickers, 92 pamphlets, 2 flags of banned organization and 35290 rupees in cash have been recovere d from the terrorists.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. Furthermore, during this week, a total of 79 5 Combing operations were conducted with the help of Local Police and law and enforcement agencies, he said and added that during these Combing Operations, 35939 persons were checked, 161 suspects were arrested,102 FIRs were registered and 91 recoveries were made.

The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti õstate elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 õ11111, he concluded.