Rabya Kulsoom praises Hania for being professional and vigilant

In an interview, while talking about the experiences with different actors on the sets, Rabya Kulsoom came forward to support and praise her fellow actor Hania Amir, as how she heard rumours that Hania Aamir is very moody and cranky during shoots, but she when she met her personally for a shoot, she observed her being very professional and cautious.

Rabya stated that Hania not only remembered her lines and scenes but was also aware of other’s characters, lines and even their moods in certain scenes. She also added, “Hania helped her remember the kind of mood she has to act in and the backstory of the character, also Hania made her feel very comfortable,” during the conversation she also mentioned that previously she had worked with Saba Qamar and she found her very supportive and helpful.

Kulsoom further said that she was not able to understand why people in the industry talk rudely about Hania as she found her very sweet and cooperative, while applauding her co-star she added that even Saba Qamar is very punctual and their attitude and behaviour are quite inspiring for her.

Rabya called Hania an insanely diligent person.