High Commission of Canada introduces Ambassador for a Day to Celebrate the International Day of Women

Islamabad – To celebrate International Women’s Day 2023 the High Commission of Canada in Pakistan hosted its first ever Ambassador for the Day on March 15th. This initiative aimed to provide the opportunity for a young Pakistani woman to step into the shoes of a Canadian diplomat and experience the day-to-day responsibilities of this important role.

The Ambassador for the Day had the chance to meet with Canadian diplomats, engage with international donor agencies, foreign and Pakistani officials and participate in a range of activities that gave her unique insights into the workings of a diplomatic mission. She also joined in various meetings with the High Comissioner where she had the opportunity to ask in-depth questions and meet the changemakers who are working to create positive change in Pakistan.

“We are thrilled to launch the Ambassador for a Day event and to provide a unique opportunity for a young woman to experience the world of diplomacy first-hand,” said the High Commissioner of Canada to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Her Excellency Leslie Scanlon. “Canada has a long and proud tradition of supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment. Guided by Canada’s feminist foreign policy, we are advancing and investing in a suite of feminist policies, programs and initiatives that promote women’s socio-economic empowerment, encourage gender equity in climate change mitigation, and empower communities to address gender norms. Through this initiative, we hope to encourage and inspire young girls and women in Pakistan to pursue their dreams and show them that they can make a difference.”

“This year’s Ambassador for a Day is Nida Khan, a young and ambitious student from Chitral, who will be joining us at the High Commission. Nida aspires to become a diplomat one day, and represent Pakistan. As a passionate advocate for women’s rights and inclusion, especially in sports, Nida hopes to learn more about the role of diplomacy in addressing these crucial issues. We are confident that Nida will bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the table and we look forward to a fruitful and engaging day with her,” noted Her Excellency, Leslie Scanlon.

Nida was also given the opportunity to manage Canadian High Commissioner’s’ Twitter account for the day, sharing her unique experiences with the public, in line with the Government of Canada’s theme for this year’s International Women’s Day “Every Woman Counts”. The theme is a reminder that all women, from all ages and walks of life have a place in every aspect of a society, including the economic, social and democratic spheres.

Gender equality, inclusion, and the promotion and protection of human rights are key Canadian values, which the Government of Canada is committed to promoting through its bilateral international development initiatives. The Ambassador for a Day event is a part of the High Commission’s ongoing efforts to engage with local partners and communities to achieve the overarching goal of nurturing inclusion, equitable access, and equal opportunity.