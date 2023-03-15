Celebrities protest police crackdown on PTI workers at Imran Khan’s residence

With political unrest, a recession in the economy, and inflation, Pakistan is going through the worst possible situation. An already dire situation is worsened by the police’s attempt to detain former prime minister Imran Khan in Lahore.

While police are currently at Khan’s residence in Lahore to arrest him on the basis of two arrest warrants alleging corruption and “terrorism,” his supporters are refusing to back down despite being met with tear gas and water cannon.

Millions of Khan’s supporters have gathered to achieve “real freedom,” from asserting dominance through force to causing uproar on social media platforms.

From civilians to Pakistani celebrities, everyone is raising their voices.

Actor Muneeb Butt shared, “Imran khan’s Arrest today! Blatant fascism at its peak.”

The Mere Humsafar star — Farhan Saeed — tweeted, “Qaum ke sabse pasnadeeda aur maqbool leader ko apni qaum se door rakhne wale sun lein, aisa kurne se app is qaum ko hamesha ke liye ek hajoom bana deinge !

Woh aur baat hai ager app chahte hi ye hein , lekin Allah ne is qaum ka muqadar kuch aur likha hai iA !”

On 10 April 2022, the former Prime Minister was deposed by a no-confidence motion in parliament. Khan claims that the government wants to arrest him in order to disqualify him from the upcoming elections in response to his demands for an early election.