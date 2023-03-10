Baloch journalist, activist Abid Mir goes missing from Islamabad

Baloch journalist and activist Abid Mir has gone missing from Islamabad. According to his family, he disappeared after going to an ATM on Wednesday evening. Mir, who is known for his social media activism and his work on human rights in Balochistan, was last seen at the Baloch Aurat March, which took place on Wednesday. Mir’s brother Khalid Mir released a video on Twitter in which he stated that the family is in contact with the police to register a missing-persons FIR. He further stated that Mir had not been involved in any controversial issues lately, and he did not have any specific threat from anybody. The disappearance of the Baloch activist has raised grave concerns on social media. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has also expressed concern and urged the Islamabad Police to investigate the matter immediately. Many journalists and social media activists have voiced their concern over Mir’s missing, including journalist Hamid Mir. Mir worked as a regional editor for Lok Sujag – a multimedia investigative journalism platform that focuses on issues and communities marginalised in the mainstream media and policy discourse.