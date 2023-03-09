Lady Gaga will not perform at 2023 Oscars, says producer Glenn Weiss

Lady Gaga will not perform her nominated song, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

The 36-year-old singer was invited to the 95th Academy Awards but had to decline due to scheduling conflicts with the Joker sequel Folie à Deux.

Glenn Weiss, the Oscars producer, announced the news at a press conference on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023.

“We have great relationships with Lady Gaga and her camp [but] she’s in the middle of shooting a movie right now, and here we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie,” Weiss said.

“After a bunch of back and forth, it didn’t feel like she can get a performance to the caliber that we’re used to with her, that she’s used to and all that stuff.”

Weiss continued, “So she is not going to perform on the show, however, this is all, from our point of view, about someone making a movie and us completely understanding that that’s what is a priority in this business, especially when we are honoring movies.”

All nominated songs are typically performed during the ceremony each year.

Gaga last performed at the 2019 Oscars, where her song Shallow from A Star Is Born won Best Original Song. She was also nominated that year for Best Actress, and also received a Best Original Song nod in 2016 for Til It Happens to You from The Hunting Ground.