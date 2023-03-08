Reddit receives a TikTok-style feature that adds a separate video feed

Reddit announced platform updates today, including the testing of a TikTok-like feature that separates text and video content into separate feeds. The two split-view feeds, dubbed “Read” and “Watch,” will allow users to switch from browsing text-based posts to browsing videos, depending on their mood.

The new feeds are currently being tested, but will go live in the coming weeks, according to a Reddit spokesperson. As part of the test, both the “Read” and “Watch” feeds will include posts that users are subscribed to as well as recommendations, at least for now, the spokesperson added.

The update aims to simplify the discovery experience for Reddit users by allowing them to select the feed that they want to see (or read).

“By focusing on the core tenets of Reddit, new and existing users coming to Reddit will be greeted by better experiences and options to discover new and interesting content and communities in uncluttered spaces,” Pali Bhat, chief product officer of Reddit, said in an official statement.

Reddit announced today in an official blog post that it plans to update its video player to allow users to “easily engage in conversations while watching.” In 2017, the company launched its native video platform.

Other Reddit updates on the way include a reorganized interface to reduce clutter, as well as chat upgrades, storefront improvements, and more. The most recent addition was a new search capability, which allows users to search comments within a post on desktop, iOS, and Android devices.