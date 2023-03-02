TikTok sets 60-minute daily screen time limit for under-18s

Users of the platform have to be at least 13, and, as part of this new feature, anyone under the age of 18 will receive a weekly notification with a “recap of their screen time”.

No ‘right amount’ of screen time

Users affected will receive their new time limit passcode on a screen in their app as the changes take effect.

Anyone who opts out of the new 60-minute restriction, but goes on to use the app for 100 minutes a day, will receive a prompt from TikTok to set their own screen time controls.

Parents of children using the Family Pairing option on the app will also be able to set screen time limits, as well as access a dashboard which would give a breakdown of app usage.

Cormac Keenan, head of trust and safety at TikTok, said the company had worked with researchers in developing the new limits.

“While there’s no collectively endorsed position on the ‘right’ amount of screen time, or even the impact of screen time more broadly, we consulted the current academic research and experts from the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in choosing this limit,” he said.