Powell, Haseeb and Tom strike as Peshawar outplay Karachi by 23 runs

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi defeated Karachi Kings in what was the first match of the Pakistan Super League 8 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Wednesday evening. That they would even win this contest seemed an improbable proposition after they were three down for two runs, but a brilliant fight back from the middle-order and a disciplined show with the ball secured them a win by 24 runs. It was a heroic half-century by Haseebullah Khan, the PSL debutant, that instilled believe in the Peshawar camp that they could make a comeback after Mohammad Amir had cleaned up the entire top-order in 2.2 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Rovman Powell used the platform set by that innings perfectly by propelling Peshawar to 197 with solid fifties. Haseebullah’s sparkling 50 off 29 was studded with four fours and three sixes – two off them hit off the same Imad Wasim over – and played a crucial role in helping Peshawar recover as the wicketkeeper from Pishin stitched 82 runs for the third wicket with Kohler-Cadmore. By the time Haseebullah was dismissed – in the 10th over off Tabraiz Shamsi – Peshawar had 84 runs on the board. Powell then smashed 64 off 34 with the help of six fours and four sixes with Kohler-Cadmore, 56 not out off 45, continuing to play a supporting role. The overseas pair added 85 runs and Powell’s sparkling show earned him player of the match.

Karachi put up a below-par show in the run chase. Matthew Wade scored 53 off 41 and remained in the middle till the 12th over but the opener failed to get support from the other end. Adam Rossington, playing his maiden PSL match, scored 15 off eight and fell to Azmatullah Omarzai, who took three wickets for 28 runs, in the fourth over. From 40 for one, Karachi had half of their batting lineup back in the pavilion for 95 when Wade was bowled by Mujeeb ur Rehman. Imad fought back with 57 not out in 30 balls, hitting as many as 10 fours and a six, but by then it was all too late for Karachi.

Aamir Jamal finished with three for 43 – following wickets of Aamer Yamin and Tabraiz Shamsi on consecutive balls. His figures were worsened by an Imad onslaught in the 18th over that saw him getting spanked for five fours. With this win, Peshawar have made it two in two over Karachi this season after they edged out in a thriller by two runs earlier in the tournament.

Brief scores:

Peshawar Zalmi 197-5, 20 overs (Rovman Powell 64, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 56, Haseebullah Khan 50; Mohammad Amir 4-26) vs Karachi Kings 173-8, 20 overs (Imad Wasim 57 not out, Matthew Wade 53; Azmatullah Omarzai 3-28, Aamir Jamal 3-43, Mujeeb ur Rehman 2-28)

Player of the match – Rovman Powell (Peshawar Zalmi).