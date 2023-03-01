Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 1 March 2023 is being sold for Rs. 167635 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 195530 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the central hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.







Gold Rate In Pakistan, 1 March 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs 195,530 Rs 179,235 Rs 171,089 Rs 146,648 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs 167,635 Rs 153,665 Rs 146,681 Rs 125,727 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs 16,764 Rs 15,367 Rs 14,668 Rs 12,573 Gold Rate per Ounce Today Rs 475,240 Rs 435,634 Rs 415,835 Rs 356,430

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.