Several PTI activists court arrest in Gujranwala

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers including the former federal minister Nazar Gondal, MPA Zafar Iqbal Cheema courted arrest in the ongoing jail-filling drive of the PTI. The workers voluntarily arrested themselves on the call of the PTI chief. Meanwhile, the PTI enthusiasts surrounded the prisoners van and the police took the PTI supporters with it. The PTI leader Yasmin Rashid reached the central jail after the arrests and claimed almost 125 workers presented themselves for the court arrest. She added the workers were giving their arrest voluntarily. She said that the police were facing a shortage of prison vans to shift the PTI workers to the jail. She added that the local police barred female workers of the party from boarding the prison van. The PTI leader paid rich tribute to the people for taking to the street on the call of former prime minister Imran Khan who announced the ‘Jail Bharo’ campaign on February 4 and it was kicked off on February 22 from Lahore. Besides others, Chaudhry Ilyas Gujjar, his nephew and Qamar Abbas Tarrar courted arrest, said Yasmin Rashid. Sharing a photo of former MPA Zafarullah Cheema and Nazar Muhammad Gondal in handcuffs on Twitter, the PTI leaders said that they were the first who voluntarily surrendered to the police in the city.