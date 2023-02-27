PML-N ready for elections: Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that the PML-N was not afraid of the elections and the party was fully prepared to take part in the polls anytime. Addressing a press conference at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Secretariat in Model Town in Lahore, he said the PTI chief was using delaying tactics in Toshakhana, Tyrian White and foreign funding cases against him, and openly protecting people around him who were facing corruption charges. He said that the PML-N believed in supremacy of law and upholding of the Constitution. He said that the PTI leadership should face charges in the courts as nobody was above the law. He said the PML-N leadership always presented themselves for accountability whereas Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for just having an aqama. Replying to a question, he said that the PML-N was ever ready to go into elections as party Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz was already running a public campaign; however, the party had submitted a written application for formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to hear suo motu proceedings regarding delay in Punjab and KP elections.