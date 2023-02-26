I seem to have won the third world war: Javed Akhtar

Indian film writer Javed Akhtar has spoken out after a volley of criticism by celebrities in Pakistan over his Faiz Festival comment.

Akhtar passed controversial remarks against Pakistanis in a session at the recent Faiz Festival at the Alhamra Art Centre. The social media was abuzz with comments, especially by Pakistan’s showbiz celebrities, who hit out at the guest for his indiscreet remarks.

At an event back home, Akhtar said that after giving remarks, he realised he should not have attended such an event. “After reaching India, I felt as if I have returned after winning the third world war,” he quipped.

Earlier, globally renowned Pakistani singer Ali Zafar has received backlash for throwing a party in Lahore for Indian writer and poet Javed Akhtar who made inappropriate comments.

Javed Akhtar had made a controversial conversation about Pakistan during the Faiz Festival in Lahore, since then Javed Akhtar has been under criticism on social media and now showbiz personalities are also expressing their displeasure regarding his statement.

Ali Zafar was being criticised by social media users for hosting a dinner for Javed Akhtar, but now he has given an explanation in this regard. Ali Zafar wrote on Instagram story saying I love all my fans and appreciate all the praise and criticism from you but I always have a request that verify the facts before reaching any conclusion. “I didn’t attend the Faiz Mela so I don’t know what he said, I found out a day later when I saw it on social media,” the singer wrote. He said, “I am proud to be a Pakistani and no Pakistani will listen to words spoken against his motherland. We all know how much Pakistan has suffered in terms of terrorism, and is still doing so. Our sentiments were hurt by the sensitive words of so many people.”

Ali further wrote that ‘Some artists are condemning the words spoken by Javed Akhtar on social media and saying bad things to become a hero, while they are also messaging me and complaining about not being invited to the party’.