Anees Bazmee shocked over Akshay Kumar doing next ‘Hera Pheri’ film

Director Anees Bazmee confirmed his exit from the anticipated ‘Hera Pheri’ threequel. He is also shocked over Akshay Kumar doing the film.

Rumours were abuzz for a long time that the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ director has been roped in to helm the next film in the comedy franchise ‘Hera Pheri’. However, the recent reports coming in after the trio cast was completed, suggested that the hitmaker has been replaced by Farhad Samji to direct the project.

Bazmee has now come out clean on the matter and confirmed his exit from the project. Speaking to an Indian media outlet, he confirmed the news and revealed that he took the step due to an incomplete script.

“I met the producer Firoz Nadiadwala several times. He didn’t have much of a story let alone a script,” Bazmee told the publication.

“Unhone jo mujhe idea bataya woh kuch jammee bahin, maina na keh diya (the idea he threw at me didn’t jell with me and so I said no),” he reasoned. “No script no hit. It’s as simple as that. Which is why I am taking so much time over my next screenplay.”

Coming back to ‘Hera Pheri 3’ which is apparently being called ‘Hera Pheri 4’, Bazmee detailed, “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else.”

He also divulged, “Akshay Kumar who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell.”

“Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.” When probed further if the decision is taken for the fact that his previous payment from Nadiadwala is pending for the last film, Bazmee asserted, “Yes, that too. But if I had liked the story idea I would have probably gone ahead. Lekin aisa kuch tha hi nahin, (there was nothing to tempt me to do the film).”

It is pertinent to mention that the OG ‘Hera Pheri’ trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal shot for the first promo earlier this week. The very first picture from the sets in their getups of the characters went viral on social media.