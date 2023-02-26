Russia-Ukraine conflict could be beginning of World War III: Mahathir

Former Malaysian prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said that the current crisis between Russia and Ukraine can be interpreted as the “start of the third World War”.

“I hesitate to write this article. I may be accused of apologising for the Russians. I am not. I think the present war between Ukraine and Russia is caused by the Europeans’ love of war, of hegemony, of dominance,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Friday.

He said that Russia was the partner of the US, Canada and Western Europe in the war against Germany. “The moment Germany was defeated, the west declared that Russia, their partner was their new enemy,” he added.

The former prime minister said that the west started preparing for war against Russia and NATO was set up to form a military alliance against Russia. In response, he said, Russia then set up the Warsaw Pact and a Cold war ensued, adding that the world had to choose between the west and the east. He said that after the Russians disbanded the Warsaw Pact and allowed the countries of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics to leave the bloc, NATO did not disband. “Instead the countries freed from Russian hegemony were urged to join NATO as enemies of Russia. The pressure against the weakened Russia was heightened.”

Read more: G7 says it is taking action against countries supporting ‘Russia’s war’ As the former socialist republics join NATO and the threat against Russia heightened, Mahathir said, Russia rebuilt its military capabilities and confronted the powerful western alliance, saying that tension increased as NATO forces carried out exercises close to Russia.

The former prime minister said that Russia pre-empted with the invasion of Ukraine and that can be interpreted as the start of the Third World War. “There is talk of using nuclear weapons. Already the world has to endure shortages of supplies due to sanctions against Russia and Russian retaliation,” he said.

He talked about US provocation in the Far East. “A visit by a high US official to Taiwan caused an increase of tension between China and Taiwan. Both are arming and the US has sold a lot of weapons to Taiwan, while China became more belligerent.” He further said that Malaysia is also experiencing shortages and inflation, advising his country to prepare “contingency plans to deal with what may be the beginning of a Third World War”.