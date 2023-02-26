Torkham border opens for cargo vehicles after six days

The Torkham border crossing, a key route between Pakistan and Afghanistan, was reopened on Saturday for cargo vehicles after a six-day closure.

According to border officials, the suspension of bilateral trade between the two neighbours caused a loss of Rs270 million in taxes to the national exchequer. Moreover, thousands of cargo vehicles were stuck due to the closure of the border crossing.

Earlier this week, Taliban authorities closed Torkham, the main point of transit for travellers and goods between Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, director of the Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said up to 6,000 trucks loaded with goods had been stuck on both sides.

On February 23, the Afghan Taliban reopened the border crossing with Pakistan, allowing thousands of trucks to bring in essential items, officials said.

The Torkham border crossing is a critical route for trade and transit between the two countries and its closure had caused severe disruptions to the delivery of essential goods.

The decision to reopen the border crossing by Afghan Taliban came a day after a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, visited Kabul to discuss security and other matters.

Asif was accompanied on the unannounced visit to the Afghan capital by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt General Nadeem Anjum, Foreign Secretary Asad Majid and Special envoy on Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq.