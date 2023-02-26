Envoy thanks Pakistan for standing with Türkiye during testing times

The Ambassador of Türkiye to Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Mehmet Paçaci, along with Mrs. Emel Derinöz Tekin, Deputy Head Of Mission visited the Centaurus Mall within the federal capital to see the donation/aid camp for the earthquake victims in Türkiye which has been setup in collaboration with the District administration, the Centaurus Management and the students of National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Turkish Aerospace Industry, Air University on a voluntary basis.

H.E. Ambassador Paçaci met with the CEO of Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan along with the country Head in Pakistan Muhammad Sohail Sajid. Ambassador appreciated all the great value derived from this cause and selfless efforts for the people of Türkiye, he also thanked the philanthropists, public and private institutions present. Türkiye’s Ambassador to Pakistan, His Excellency Dr. Mehmet Paçaci stated that Pakistan and Türkiye have never been like two countries but rather have always behaved like one nation, he said that the hearts of the Pakistani people beat with the people of Türkiye and thanked the people of Pakistan for standing with Türkiye during these difficult times. The severity of the situation is quite evident especially for the victims as time is passing there is dire need of medicines, medical equipment, tents to avoid cold weather, beds, blankets and special needs items for people of all ages, especially women and children, mobile toilets, hygiene items, long life shelf food items , dry milk, tins of prepared food etc.

On this occasion, the Turkish Ambassador said in a conversation with the media that Pakistan and the Pakistani nation did not leave their Turkish brothers and sisters alone in these difficult times, they started the relief process immediately after the earthquake, the Pakistani government, the armed forces, and the civilian efforts of Pakistan are commendable. The entire Pakistani nation, including teams from PIA, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), universities and their students, media are all standing by the side of Türkiye. Sardar Yasir stated that the relations between the two countries have a golden history, Pakistan will always be remembered for the spirit and sacrifice of its people, we have always stood as one nation during difficult times of floods, earthquakes and Covid-19. H.E Dr. Mehmet Paçaci said that the restoration and reconstruction work has started in Türkiye after the earthquake, the situation is getting worse due to the cold weather and the problems of the victims are increasing. In Türkiye, the victims are facing severe cold weather, the temperature reaches minus 20 in some areas. Sardar Yasir Ilyas stated that the month of Ramadan is coming, which is the month of Zakat, so this Zakat should be given to the deserving people of Türkiye, the people of Türkiye need help.

Human resources from Pakistan can play an important role in the reconstruction of Türkiye and the Pakistani government should send the inexpensive human resource including engineers and laborers from Pakistan to help build Türkiye again.

Assistant Commissioner Islamabad Obaid Bhatti said that the efforts were started immediately after the knowledge of the earthquake in Türkiye, since the camp has been established, along with money, essential items are being collected for Türkiye and being sent directly to the Embassy, every Pakistani is actively participating in the relief campaign, relief camps have been set up in different parts of Islamabad, the public’s response is impressive and will continue during the coming weeks.