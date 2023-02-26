EU program mobilizes 608,000 women members of poor households in Sindh

European Union (EU) program for women’s economic development in the Sindh has mobilized 608,000 women members of poor households into 30, 274 community institutions through which real income of targeted poor households increased by 37 percent, said a report.

The EU development program titled Sindh Union Council and Community Economic Strengthening Support (SUCCESS) was an achievement and that was 100 percent led by the women of the province.

The program has also targeted poor households by 37 percent with 25 percent of the households graduating from the lowest poverty score band to a relatively higher poverty score.

Under the program, around 770,000 rural households are part of a plan to be targeted in eight districts and capacitated through people’s own organizations of which at least 70 percent will continue to function effectively at the end of the project.

As per report, the increased economic and social services and community benefits from upgraded community infrastructures and productive assets operated and maintained with community involvement.

Reflecting on the journey of the SUCCESS Program, Iffat Batool, Chairperson LSO Ibtida of District Qamber Shadadkot said that we are determined that through self-help initiatives, we won’t let any child especially girl child out of school.

This network of women is the largest grassroots development network in the country. Provincial and federal government officials from other provinces are taken to Sindh for exposure and learning from the efforts of these women.

The Rural Support Programs Network also organized a ceremony in this regard. Shandana Humayun Khan, Chief Executive Officer of the network, praised the EU for such commitment and support in community driven development programs.

Ovidiu Mic, Head of Cooperation of European Union Delegation to Pakistan said, “When we look back, we have achieved more in poverty reduction. The area where we are more proud is the work that is done with women in rural areas. 80 percent of the initiative is driven by women in Sindh that is empowering them financially and vocationally.

The SUCCESS program is also expected to generate knowledge through research and thematic studies with the aim to contribute to the fostering of policy changes and to contribute to increased public spending on rural development through the networks of community institutions, i.e. CO/VO/LSOs.

As per report the SUCCESS program will cover eight out of the 24 districts of the Sindh province. The districts include Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, Matiari, and Tando Allahyar with NRSP, Larkana and Kambar Shahdadkot with SRSO, and Dadu and Jamshoro with TRDP. The remaining districts will be supported by GoS in a phased manner.

The overall objective of the SUCCESS program is to enable the GoS from 2018 to support and sustain local CDD initiatives throughout the province, through the provincial budget, based on a dedicated and cost policy in partnership with community institutions fostered by RSPs.

The specific objective is to stimulate local CDD initiatives to reduce poverty in eight poor rural districts of Sindh, paying particular attention to empowering women. Ti also aims to increase levels and diversified sources of income for the targeted communities and households. The households will also be actively mobilised, especially via their female members, through formation of COs, VOs and LSOs.

The socio-economic service delivery will encompass support through Community Investment Fund, Income Generating Grants, Community Social Physical Infrastructure, vocational skills training, Health Micro Insurance, awareness raising about social sectors (education, health, hygiene, and nutrition), capacity building of the networks of CO, VO, LSOs, and building linkages with local government line departments and other service providers.