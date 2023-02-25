What’s Love Got to Do with It? set for Pakistan release

Jemima Khan and Shekhar Kapur’s highly-anticipated British rom-com flick ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’ starring our very own Sajal Aly is set to release in Pakistan.

The title will release in cinemas across Pakistan on March 3, 2023, confirmed Khan in her Twitter banter with singer Shehzad Roy.

On Friday, as the makers celebrated the UK release of the film, Roy extended his wishes to Khan and the entire team. In his tweet reply, the singer also asked the latter about the release of the film in the country, to which, she replied, “March 3rd in Pakistan!”

Roy also congratulated the team as he heard some great reviews, especially for the mind-blowing performance of the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star, to which, Khan joined to gush over Aly for her theatrics.

About ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, the cross-cultural rom-com flick is set between Lahore and South Asia and revolves around a filmmaker who documents her childhood friend and neighbour’s arranged marriage to a bride from Pakistan.

Apart from Sajal Aly, the ensemble cast of the title includes Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Rob Brydon, Shabani Azmi, Asim Chaudhry, Jeff Mirza, Oliver Chris and Naufal Azmir Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Shekhar Kapur directorial, written by Jemima Khan, was released in UK cinemas on Friday and is receiving rave reviews from initial moviegoers.