Sevilla advance despite PSV loss as goalkeeper is attacked by fan

EINDHOVEN: Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva snatched late goals for PSV Eindhoven as they beat Sevilla 2-0 in the second leg of their Europa League knockout stage playoff on Thursday, but the Spanish club advanced 3-2 on aggregate. The match was halted in the closing stages after a supporter ran on to the pitch and assaulted Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, punching him in the face before being wrestled to the ground by the Serbian. “I have never seen anything like it,” Dmitrovic told Movistar Plus as a red bruise could be seen on his neck. “I’ll keep my mouth shut so I don’t say what I would really like to do in that moment. “He wanted to hurt me, it’s a shame that something like this happens in football field. UEFA must intervene.” De Jong had netted in the 77th minute against his old club to offer PSV hope of a late revival and had the ball in the net again seven minutes later, only to be flagged offside. After the incident involving Dmitrovic, substitute Silva added a second five minutes into stoppage time but the Dutch club ran out of time to complete a sensational comeback.