Exploring the Scottish city nicknamed ‘The Dear Green Place’

Glasgow was never my first choice to visit when I planned an autumn trip to Scotland. It was Edinburgh that seemed more appealing to me; vintage, exotic, classy and ancient with an old-man’s charm and pull. Like always, I ensured my plans were sorted and well-disciplined; my Airbnb was booked, my money was converted, my wardrobe was laid out, my office was informed and my excitement level was at an all-time high. Something about cobbled roads, narrow alleys with fairy street lights, violin-playing street musicians and old pubs made me look forward to what would be a fairytale of a trip. All my plans took a detour when a dear friend who lived in Glasgow called me and tried to convince me how expensive Edinburgh would be, how boring it’d be and lonely also since I didn’t know anyone there.

He told me Glasgow was a huge city, bustling with energy and enthusiasm, was alive and merry and a complete party place. More than anything, he said he’d be there with his family and friends and would show me around and ensure I have one hell of a time. He told me I could stay with him and that would save me the living expense. He was insistent and persistent.

I thought about it long and hard. As much as I was bursting with excitement to explore my dream vacation city of Edinburgh, my friend’s convincing skills got the better of me and I thought to myself, why not?

And then began my journey to a city famously nicknamed The Dear Green Place. Strangely enough, the return ticket to Glasgow also cost way less than the one to Edinburgh. I booked an Emirates flight and scheduled my trip for nine days. You won’t find me raving about the airlines owing to their sluggish service and mediocre food quality. It’s a shame how bad the airlines have taken the hit post coronavirus pandemic. But what did stand out for me during the flight was an encounter with a Scottish girl and her lovely daughter. We began talking as I was sharing seats with them and they turned out to be a true representation of how courteous, well-mannered and engaging Scots are. We instantly became friends and exchanged numbers. She even asked me to contact her whenever I want to tour the city and explore as she would love to show me around.

I departed in the last few days of September and didn’t pack too heavy with fur jackets or coats, etc. I packed a light jacket, a few capes and ponchos and leg warmers only as I was sure it wouldn’t be too cold since it was only September.

I was in for a surprise. I would like to give a special shoutout to the immigration officers at Glasgow International Airport for making me feel truly welcomed and at ease, unlike the horrible experience I had at Cardiff Airport in 2018, where racist and unfriendly immigration officers subjected me to ridiculous questions and unnecessary verifications and intimidation. The Scots truly have my heart in how they addressed me. It was swift and smooth. It was mid-afternoon when I landed and as soon as the airport gates opened for me, chilly late September winds crept into my bones. I was shivering and instantly regretted not carrying a heavier jacket.

An airport taxi was easy to find as there were so many lined up outside. I had to head over to KNIGHTSWOOD, which is a suburban district containing Knightswood North or High Knightswood, Knightswood South or Low Knightswood and Knightswood Park. The distance from Glasgow Airport to Knightswood was around 15 minutes and I was charged about £30 which is nothing as compared to what one pays in getting anywhere from the airport in London. I instantly assumed how much more I would’ve had to pay if I were in Edinburgh. The Scots like I mentioned earlier are extremely sweet and approachable. I had a long friendly chat with the driver throughout the ride and he told me about places to visit and the places not to visit. He explained where the posh areas were and where the mediocre ones were. He even offered to drive me around if I can’t find an Uber at the place where I was living.

When I was well-settled and rested, the following day I planned a trip to KELVINGROVE ART GALLERY & MUSEUM. I love museums and so whenever I travel abroad, I make it a point to plan visits to most museums the city has to offer if not all. Kelvingrove reopened in 2006 after a three-year refurbishment and since then has been one of Scotland’s most popular visitor attractions or so I’ve heard. Without a shadow of a doubt, planning a trip to this art gallery and museum was one of the best decisions of my life. I have never seen a museum so hypnotically beautiful from the outside. The gallery is located on Argyle Street, in the West End of the city, on the banks of River Kelvin. It’s a humongous structure with beautiful lush green lawns and stunning staircase that leads up to the main doors. Other than the wonderful art galleries that I saw, what mesmerised me the most was an installation by the name of Floating Heads on the ground floor, I believe. There are over 50 of them, each displaying different emotions including laughter and despair. The heads are completely white, but are lit so that their expressions are accentuated. The installation is hung over the foyer.

Just outside the museum on the high street, you’ll find a cosy little café called RONZIO COFFEESHOP, that has lots of pastries and a variety of ice cream flavours to choose from. It does justice to coffee and hot chocolate and just a sip of it will tell you how real coffee is made. Do try it out if you happen to visit this beautiful city.

Being a Pakistani, I have yearned to try TACO BELL. I finally got the chance to do so in Glasgow. I tried their tacos and burritos with fries and then churros for dessert.

The city is so green and clean that long drives are very much enjoyable.

For party lovers and nightlife enthusiasts, MISSOULA is the place to be. It’s a lively bar for cocktails, an all-day pizza and burger menu, plus live music and DJs until late. The vibe is so great, it gets you buzzing and dancing right from the start. It’s situated on Renfield Street. Dress to your nines and do plan a visit to this nightclub.

For those of you who love frozen yoghurt, ice cream, churros and gelato, LOOP & SCOOP awaits you. It offers handmade gelato and churros, plus espresso, offered in a cool, bi-level space with a buzzy vibe. Just a scoop is so huge, I bet you can’t finish it alone.

OLD SALTY’S on Byres Road is a compact dining room with exposed stonework, for Scottish breakfasts and traditional fish and chips, but most importantly, I love it for its coffee. Beautiful décor and fairy lights lining the outside seating arrangement, this place has my heart.

Tired of having burritos and tacos all the time, I began fishing for fine-dining restaurants in Glasgow and came across this Michelin star one by the name of NO 16 as in number 16. Established in 1999 and split over two levels, Number 16 is a small and cosy award-winning restaurant residing in the heart of Glasgow’s West End. Small as it may be, the food and drinks are the most delicious I’ve had in the United Kingdom. The restaurant brings fresh and unusual ideas to modern Scottish cooking. Thoroughly enjoyed my delicious food here. The seafood, wines and cheesecakes are worth trying.

If you’re a shopaholic and happen to go to Silverburn Shopping Centre, HEAVELY DESSERTS is another place you might want to pop in for their Instagram friendly décor that tempts you to pose and take pictures of yourself and the surroundings, while indulging in creative waffles, chocolate fondue and ice-cream sundaes. It’s an upmarket dessert café.

But aside from every restaurant and café, Italian casual dining restaurant LA VITA SPUNTINI stands out for its wide menu of Italian classics, pizzas and a few brasserie options. Their pizzas, coffees and wines are amazing and so is the staff.

The movie buff in me couldn’t resist the temptation and so I headed over to ODEON LUXE to watch the newly-released movie at that time, Don’t Worry Darling. Not only was the film really enjoyable but the cinema itself added to the wow factor of it. The seats are sofas actually with an entire moveable tray for all your snacks and drinks. The screens are humongous and the options for drinks are endless. It was the first time that me being a Pakistani experienced tapping onto touchscreens to select my drink that came in a variety of flavours. It was a crazy experience.

KRISPY KREME of course is another delight that Pakistanis are deprived of. I tried it out for the first time in my life and just one bite of it transported me into realms of pleasure, disbelief and joy. Krispy Kreme, Inc is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain that has branches all over the world. About time it comes to Pakistan also.

I ended my trip with a visit to 1051 GWR which is an elevated pub grub in a 19th-Century former railway station, featuring cocktails and outdoor seating. The pastas and wines stand out and I’m so glad I had dinner there on my last night in Scotland. The premises are huge and you get to book in advance and choose your own igloo to sit privately with family and friends and have a great time.

Glasgow is a beautiful city with delicious food, friendly people, beautiful streets and pleasant drives. Do go.