Never-before-seen photos of Princess Diana and King Charles with baby Prince William

Even 25 years after her death, Princess Diana’s life, especially the time spent with her ex-husband King Charles and their two sons – William and Harry, continues to spark interest among people worldwide. As such, previously unseen photos of the late Princess of Wales along with King Charles and an infant Prince William will be up for auction at Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire, England, on March 4. Taken at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the late Queen Elizabeth’s beloved holiday home, the intimate pictures were taken in September 1982, three months after the birth of the Prince of Wales. While one picture shows a beaming Charles cradling his newborn, another photo has Diana cuddling William in her motherly embrace. Some other pictures from the collection of 22 photographs also feature Queen Elizabeth in a grey and red tartan skirt. One can also see Baron King in the pictures, a friend of the royal family who is now selling the pictures. Stephen Drake, of Willingham Auctions in Cambridgeshire, told mirror.co.uk that the collection was sure to amass huge interest from around the around.