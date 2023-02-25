MMBL extends unlimited OPD consultation for customers in collaboration with Sehat Kahani

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sehat Kahani, a leading telemedicine platform, to provide affordable and accessible Outpatient Department (OPD) consultation services to its existing and potential customers. Through this partnership, MMBL customers will have access to a dedicated telehealth helpline round-the-clock from the comfort of their homes.

MMBL is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Under this partnership, MMBL’s customers will be able to access Sehat Kahani’s services, including virtual consultations with qualified doctors and healthcare professionals, prescription delivery, and health advice. This alliance strives to offer an innovative solution to the healthcare challenges faced by low-income individuals and families, many of whom have limited access to quality medical services. In addition, a special medical helpline has also been created for those beneficiaries who do not own a smartphone or are unable to use the application.

Speaking at the signing ceremony Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO MMBL said, “MMBL understands that access to quality healthcare services is an essential need. Our collaboration with Sehat Kahani, Pakistan’s leading telemedicine platform, is a significant step towards ensuring that our valued customers can get in touch with doctors and health experts quickly and affordably, whenever needed. With this partnership, MMBL continues to make strides in its mission to provide ever-innovative, value-added digital financial products and services for the benefit of the masses and contribute towards improving their overall well-being and quality of life.”

Further, Dr. Iffat Zafar, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer for Sehat Kahani added her remarks on this occasion, “Sehat Kahani is committed to providing affordable healthcare services to underserved communities in Pakistan. We are excited to collaborate with Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited and provide our telemedicine services to their clients. This collaboration will enable us to expand our reach and provide even better-quality healthcare services.” MMBL is dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and uplifting underserved segments of society by partnering with organizations that share its vision and values. Through its strategic partners, MMBL is working rigorously to make a positive impact in the communities it serves in.