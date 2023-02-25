PRCS to boost humanitarian services in Sindh

Pakistan Red Crescent Society will broaden spectrum of its humanitarian services in Sindh province and National Headquarter will take all possible measures to strengthen Red Crescent Sindh to ensure efficient delivery of humanitarian services to the vulnerable communities, PRCS Chairman, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari stated this on his visit to PRCS Provincial Headquarters Sindh here on Thursday.

Chairperson PRCS Sindh Branch Ms. Farzana Naik and branch management welcomed PRCS Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari on his visit to Sindh PHQ. Members of PRCS NHQ’s Managing Body from Sindh including Ambassador Dr. Jamil Ahmed Khan, Mr. Khalil Ahmed Morejo, Bilal Aqeel, Syed Hashim A Hassan were also present on this occasion.

PRCS Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan gave a detailed briefing to all participants on the ongoing relief operation in Sindh. The success in rescue and relief work and the support of PRCS National Headquarters in this regard was highly appreciated by all the participants.

On this occasion, deliberations were made on strengthening district branches network. PRCS Chairman made special emphasized on improving the Sindh PHQ’s capacity, its coordination with National Headquarters. ” We have to make our district branches more dynamic, active and stable so that humanitarian services can be rendered to vulnerable communities in a more effective and efficient manner”, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari added.

The Chairman assured full support and cooperation from the National Headquarters to make PRCS as a united, stable, active and dynamic National Society. He said all the challenges faced by the provincial branch would be solved on priority basis. “National Headquarters playing the role of a big brother, all the problems of the Sindh branch will be solved and its reputation and image will be increased through full cooperation”, he added. Full confidence was expressed in making the feasibility of other property of the branch so that it can be used in the best possible way. It was agreed to create a joint hub with regard to warehouse so that Balochistan can be easily accessed for humanitarian endeavors. Transparent audit will also be ensured.

On this occasion, PRCS National Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari handed over 10,000 dengue-testing kits and the same number of mosquito repellents to the Sindh branch Chairperson Ms. Farzana Naik. She was also invited to visit the National Headquarters.