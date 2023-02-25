ATC issues arrest warrant for Sanaullah

An arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was issued by an anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala, reported Geo News on Friday.

A case was filed at the Industrial police station against the minister on August 5, 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing threats to the then-Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

According to the first information report (FIR), the complainant saw the federal minister on television hurling threats. The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report today (Friday) and directed them to present Sanaullah on March 7. The court also issued a show-cause notice to the officer concerned, DSP, and SP investigations and ordered them to appear before it on the same day.

The case, filed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, has been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism), and sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 189 (threat of injury to public servant) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

It stated that the interior minister made these remarks on a TV show. “The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the judiciary, chief secretary, commissioner and people of the country,” the FIR added. “His aim was to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful responsibilities.”

The complainant alleged that the minister’s speeches had created fear in the judiciary, bureaucracy, police, administration and the nation. He demanded an investigation against the PML-N leader.