Modern tech to be used for timely delivery of information: Nadeem

Nadeem Memon, the newly posted Secretary of Information Department, Government of Sindh, said that modern technology should be used effectively for timely and prompt delivery of information, so that the public can be informed timely about the performance of various departments of Sindh government through mass media.

Presiding over a meeting held in his office on friday with the Directors of the Information Department immediately after taking charge of his post Secretary Information Nadeem Memon further said that for the best projection of projects of public importance, constant and all-time communication should be maintained with newspapers, TV channels and other relevant media.

He directed to ensure effective and timely refutation and clarification of negative news related to any department.

Information Secretary Nadeem Memon said that the Information Department is actually the face, eyes and ears of the government, so the officers of the Information Department have to perform their duties diligently and actively.

He said that soon after taking charge of his office, he will also visit the press club and the offices of print and electronic media to ensure the strong, effective and efficient relationship between various media outlets and the information department of the government. In the meeting, the officers of different sections of the Information Department given briefing about the performance of respective departments and answered the questions of the Secretary Information.

Director Admin and Account Muhammad Yusuf Kabooro, Director Film Akhtar Ali Surhiyo, Director Legal Syed Mohammad Azeem Shah, Director Publications Mansoor Rajput, Director Press Aziz Hakro, Director Advertising Imtiaz Joyo, Director Mirpur Khas Hizbullah Memon, Director Electronic Media Muizuddin Peerzada, Director Reference and Research Riaz Memon, Director Social Media Faisal Farooqui and Director Press Information Hasan Asghar Naqvi also attended the meeting.