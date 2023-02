KPT issue notice to MAERSK LINE Pakistan (Pvt) Limited on 24 February 2023 and gave three days time period for the removal of illegal containers and sign board on immediate basis from KPT land. While terming it as an illegal occupancy, Maersk Line is warned about legal action that follows after three days deadline ends. Maersk Line is also asked to clarify their act of trespassing on KPT land without KPT permission.