Pakistan and the IMF: An Enduring Relationship

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have had a long and complicated relationship, spanning several decades. Since the country’s inception, Pakistan has had to repeatedly turn to the IMF for financial assistance to deal with various economic challenges. Since then, the country has received 23 loan programs from the IMF. However, the IMF’s interventions have not been without controversy, as they have often come with stringent conditions that have had significant implications for Pakistan’s economy and society.

Early Engagement with the IMF (1950-1980): Pakistan’s first engagement with the IMF was in 1958 when the country faced a balance of payments crisis. During the 1950s and 1960s, Pakistan received relatively small loans from the IMF to address the balance of payments issues. However, in the 1970s and 1980s, Pakistan’s reliance on the IMF grew as the country faced mounting debt and fiscal deficits.

Structural Adjustment Programs (the 1990s): In the 1990s, Pakistan entered into a series of structural adjustment programs (SAPs) with the IMF. These programs aimed to address Pakistan’s macroeconomic imbalances and structural weaknesses. The SAPs were involved in implementing a range of policy reforms, including privatization, deregulation, and fiscal consolidation. While these programs were successful in stabilizing the economy but contributed to social and economic inequalities.

Post-9/11 Assistance (the 2000s): After the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States and other international partners provided significant financial assistance to Pakistan. In 2008, Pakistan entered into an $11.3 billion IMF loan program, aimed at addressing the country’s balance of payments crisis. The program was suspended in 2011 due to Pakistan’s failure to meet its reform targets.

Recent Engagements (2010-2020): Pakistan has continued its engagement with the IMF during the previous decade. In 2013, Pakistan began a three-year IMF program, to address the balance of payments crisis and achieve structural reforms. Pakistan signed a three-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program with a $6 billion loan package in 2019 to stabilize the country’s economy, reduce fiscal and current account deficits, and promote sustainable and inclusive growth. As Farooq Tirmizi explains in his article “Pakistan’s IMF Program: A New Chapter in a Long-Standing Relationship,” the IMF program came with strict conditions, including currency devaluation, tax reforms, and reduction in public spending. The program has faced several challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed down Pakistan’s economic growth and impacted its ability to meet the IMF’s targets.

The IMF program has faced criticism from various quarters, including civil society, political parties, and the general public. Some of the criticisms include the social costs of the program, the impact on vulnerable groups, and the lack of transparency in the program’s design and implementation. In their article “The IMF and Pakistan: Too Big to Fail?” Ehtesham Ahmad and Aziz Ali argue that there is a need for alternative policy options that prioritize inclusive growth, social protection, and employment generation.

Pakistan’s relationship with the IMF has been marked by challenges and controversies, but it remains an important aspect of the country’s economic landscape. As we have seen, the IMF program has had significant implications for Pakistan’s economy and society, and there is a need for a more nuanced and inclusive approach to economic governance. The government and the IMF need to work together to address the structural problems in Pakistan’s economy while ensuring that the social costs of the program are minimized. Only then can we hope to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth in Pakistan.

The writer is a researcher.