Pakistan abstains from UN vote on Ukraine

Pakistan was one of thirty-two member states who abstained from voting on the Resolution on Ukraine at the UN General Assembly‘s 11th Emergency Session.

On the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution demanding that Russia end the war in Ukraine and “immediately” withdraw its forces.

141 member nations voted in favor of the resolution during the vote in the 193-member UNGA. 32 members voted in favor of the resolution, while 7 voted against it. Pakistan, China, Iran, India, and other countries did not vote.

Explaining the reason for abstention, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said Pakistan fully supports the resolution’s call for respect for the principles of sovereignty, sovereign equality, and territorial integrity of States and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force but regretted that these principles have not been universally applied and respected.