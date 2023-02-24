Jeremy Renner reveals he’s home from the hospital after scary accident

Jeremy Renner has a marvellous update on his recovery. The Avengers actor, who was hospitalized for injuries from a snowplow on New Year’s Day, revealed that he’s been discharged, noting in a January 16 tweet that he watched the season two premiere of his show Mayor of Kingstown “with my family at home.”

Hours earlier, Jeremy wrote on his Instagram Stories that he was missing his “happy place,” and sent a message to fans about weather conditions. “It’s a rough ride over the pass,” he shared alongside a photo of the snowy area near his home. “Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe.” His messages come more than a week after he shared a photo of himself in his hospital bed, thanking the medical staff for their support. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” he captioned the Jan. 6 post. On Jan. 1st, Jeremy was run over by a snowplow while at his property in Reno, Nevada. As a result, the Hawkeye star suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries and underwent surgery.

Since his accident, Jeremy has kept fans updated on his progress through his Instagram. In his first post following news of his hospitalization, Jeremy wrote on January 3, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

At the time, many of his fellow celebrity friends sent their wishes for a speedy recovery for the actor in the comments. His fellow Marvel co-stars took a note from the Avengers and swiftly assembled in the comments.

Chris Evans wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy,” while Paul Bettany commented, “Love you mate. Sending you love and healing.” Chris Hemsworth added, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”