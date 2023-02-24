Yumna talks about shooting viral swimming pool scene from ‘Tere Bin’

Yumna Zaidi is a Pakistani television actress. She has established her career as one of the leading television actresses in the Urdu television industry and is known for portraying diverse characters in social to romantic dramas. Yumna Zaidi is the recipient of three Lux Style Awards.

Yumna Zaidi, a Lollywood diva, has demonstrated that she is unstoppable in her profession. The 33-year-old performer has demonstrated her exceptional acting abilities by adopting the personas of characters of all hues and giving some of the best performances.

She has received countless honours and prizes for her compelling theatrical performances. She is a force of talent that never ceases to wow audiences across the globe with her superb acting abilities.

Yumna Zaidi had a singular experience while filming Tere Bin’s infamous swimming pool scene. She was initially apprehensive to perform the part because of the possible risks, but she finally decided to do it because she wanted to offer the Pakistani audience a memorable and thrilling experience. Zaidi has lately been spotted at work in Parizaad and Bakhtawar.

Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Pyar Ke Sadqay, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed to Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan are just a few of the other plays she has worked on.