ADB mission discusses Domestic Resource Mobilization Program With chairman FBR

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Mission headed by Mr. Asad Aleem, Deputy Country Director, ADB, met Mr. Asim Ahmad, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue on Thursday at FBR Headquarters.

He was accompanied by Mr. Yuji Miyaki, Public Management Specialist (Taxation) and Ms. Farzana Noshab, Senior Economist of ADB.

Both sides discussed the progress on the Domestic Resource Mobilization (DRM) Program to support the resource mobilization initiatives of the Government for promoting an inclusive and evidence based institutional framework for tax policy, administration, digital transformation and automation.

The policy actions were thoroughly reviewed in the meeting. It was agreed that the FBR was on track to achieve the targets of the Program and both sides will continue to work towards identifying further areas of cooperation.