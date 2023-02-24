ABHI joins hands with Hilal Group to provide earned wage access product

ABHI, a financial technology company, has partnered with Hilal Group, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, to provide AbhiSalary, an Earned Wage Access product, to Hilal’s workforce. The move aims to reduce financial stress and improve productivity among Hilal’s employees, who can now access their earned salaries before payday in just 30 seconds.

Hilal Group, which exports its high-quality branded food products to over 20 countries and aims to generate Rs 20 billion by 2023, has also made AbhiSalary available as a financial wellness benefit to the employees of Hilal Foods, Hilal Care, Domino’s Pakistan, and Shalimar Foods. On the day of signing the partnership agreement, Mr Saad Ali Khan, Group CFO of Hilal Group of Companies, stressed the importance of providing financial wellness benefits to employees by saying “During this time, it’s important for companies to provide a financial wellness benefit to their employees. We’re proud to join hands with ABHI to financially empower our workforce of over 2000 hard-working people and enable them to access their earned wages at any time of the month.”

Mohammad Zaidi, Director of Sales and Business Development at ABHI said, “We are proud to partner with Hilal Group and financially empower 2000 salaried individuals.

With AbhiSalary, they won't need to wait for 30 days to access their salaries and will be able to make financial decisions with their own income." Overall, the partnership between ABHI and Hilal Group is a significant step towards improving financial well-being and increasing productivity among employees in Pakistan's FMCG industry.