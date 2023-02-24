South Africa names McKenzie as batting consultant for WI Tests

CAPE TOWN: Neil McKenzie will serve as South Africa’s batting consultant for the team’s upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies starting February 28. A permanent batting coach will be named at a later stage, Cricket South Africa said via a release on Thursday. The former South Africa batter will work under new head coach Shukri Conrad, for whom the Test series will be his first assignment since taking up the role last month. The series will also serve as Charl Langeveldt’s last as bowling coach before the newly-appointed Piet Botha takes up the position. Langeveldt is likely to take up a position in the IPL. CSA has also roped in former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Kruger van Wyk the full-time Test fielding coach. Van Wyk, originally from South Africa, played nine Tests for New Zealand before calling it quits in 2015. Justin Ontong has not been retained as the fielding coach. Matthew Reuben and Sizwe Hadebe will join the technical staff taking up the role of a performance analyst and physiotherapist, respectively, while Runeshan Moodley has been named the strength and conditioning coach.